London's Heathrow Airport closed all day Friday after fire causes power outage

London Heathrow (LHR) is one of the busiest airports in the world

One of the busiest airports in the world will be closed all day Friday after a fire caused a power outage.

London Heathrow Airport (LHR) said it is "experiencing a significant power outage" after an electrical substation that supplies the airport caught on fire.

London Heathrow Airport in London, England, will be closed all day Friday, March 21, after a fire caused a "significant" power outage, the airport said. (iStock / iStock)

"To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March," England's premier airport posted on X.

Passengers have been told to avoid the airport and to contact their individual airline for further details on new flight times.

"We apologise for the inconvenience," Heathrow Airport wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.