Airports
Massive power outage at BWI airport impacts thousands of passengers with extensive delays

Thousands of travelers were brought to a standstill Monday morning after a massive power outage caused significant flight delays at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

About 150 flights were delayed, and 50 flights were canceled at the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. 

The airport said many flights that were supposed to arrive were being diverted as crew worked to restore power. The airport provided updates on X throughout the day. At noon Eastern Time, they announced that power was "fully restored," but passengers would continue to be impacted by the delays.

"Expect long lines at ticket counters, checkpoints and concessions. It will take some time this afternoon for full, regular operations to resume," the airport posted, advising travelers to check with specific airlines for flight information.

split photo of wide and close shot of travelers crowding the departure terminal of an airport

People crowd in the departure gate of the BWI airport. (WBFF / Fox News)

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to Fox News Digital that the power outage impacted Terminals A, B and C and that "the FAA is pausing Southwest Airlines flights."

Some flights resorted to using air stairs to deplane passengers, the airport said

People crowd departure gate of BWI Airport following massive power outage

A spokesperson for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company said the outage, which was first reported around 7:40 a.m., was caused by a downed power line near the airport, according to FOX Baltimore. 

People standing in line at airport check-in

People stand in line at the airport check-in for hours on Monday morning at the BWI Airport. (@BWI_Airport / Fox News)

Police said roads just south of the airport were shut down due to a fire breaking out and wires falling down. 

people using stairs do deplane

Some flights deplaned their passengers by using air stairs. (@BWI_Airport / Fox News)

Monday’s delays accounted for 6% of total flight delays that have occurred at the BWI Airport, according to the FAA.