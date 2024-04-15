LL Bean lays off some staff as customers’ shopping trends change

L.L. Bean announced that it is reducing its workforce as it cuts down on call center hours to better adapt to the changing retail environment.

Starting July 15, the company will "shift call center hours of operation to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and consolidate to one shift."

According to the website, customer service is currently open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET seven days a week. Customers can reach employees through chat, email or by calling.

The shift will result "in a reduction in staff," according to the company, although it didn't specify how many positions will be affected.

There are more than 500 employees in the call center and a "large majority" will not be impacted, L.L. Bean said.

"In this dynamic retail environment, a strategic challenge for us has been how to best serve our customers’ evolving needs and preferences," L.L. Bean said in a statement, adding that "more of our customers choose self-service and shop through our digital and retail channels… customer contacts have declined over the last four years."

The company also added that nearly 90% of online and phone orders are placed on the company's website and over 90% of inbound customer calls occur between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., the retailer said.

It also reiterated that "these changes are not a reaction to current business conditions or part of a larger workforce reduction, but rather a strategic response to long-term customer trends," the company continued.

"Simply put, L.L. Bean customers shop differently today than in the past and we must adapt," the company said.

However, the company said the move impacting people's jobs and schedules "is never a decision L.L. Bean makes lightly."

L.L. Bean added that it's offering severance, outplacement services and company retiree benefits for those who are eligible.