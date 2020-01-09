Lizzo health concerns from Jillian Michaels spark outrage

Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels was whipped into shape on social media this week after she raised questions about potential health problems for singer-rapper Lizzo.

"Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes," Michaels, who became a household name after her appearance on "The Biggest Loser," said Wednesday during an interview on Buzzfeed’s morning show, "AM 2 DM."

"I love her music. My kid loves her music," Michaels added. "But there is never a moment where I am like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.' Why do I even care? Why is my job to care about her weight?”

Her response quickly sparked an uproar after a clip of the interview was posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

The classically trained flutist dominated the pop, R&B and rap charts in 2019 with hit songs such as "Good As Hell" and "Truth Hurts." The 31-year-old star who is known for promoting body positivity and denouncing body-shaming was also named Entertainer of the Year by Time magazine.

Droves of Twitter users, including "Good Place” star Jameela Jamil, commented in defense of Lizzo.

"Just saying... MY WHOLE DAMN THIN FAMILY HAS DIABETES AND HIGH CHOLESTEROL AND PROBLEMS WITH OUR JOINTS," Jamil wrote on Twitter. "Why is This woman acting like she’s an MRI? Stop concern-trolling fat people and get in the bin."

"I’m skinny and have a “healthy” BMI," another user tweeted. "I absolutely do not have the strength or endurance to do what Lizzo does. Dancing and rapping and playing the flute for hours on a massive global tour and maintaining that breath support? She’s fit as hell. They care about weight, not health."

Another user commented, "I recently got my blood tests back and I have high cholesterol but I’m thin, literally no one has asked me about my health. This is fat shaming hidden with veil of “concern”!!

Michaels was quick to defend herself Wednesday evening, urging her Instagram followers to "LOVE ourselves and our bodies" but to also "prioritize our health."

"As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving," Michaels wrote in an Instagram post. "I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity — heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.