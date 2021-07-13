Little Caesars announces plant-based pepperoni, Planteroni

Pepperoni doesn’t grow on trees.

More and more restaurants are experimenting with adding plant-based meats to their menus. Now, a national pizza chain is offering its guests to try the plant-version of one of the most popular toppings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Little Caesars announced that it is adding plant-based pepperoni to its menu at participating restaurants across the country. According to a press release, this new item is known as Planteroni and is made with Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni.

Jeff Klein, the chief marketing officer for Little Caesars, said that the new item would "surprise and delight" the pizza chain’s customers.

Customers can order a Planteroni Pizza or breadsticks topped with the new item starting today.

"This is a huge moment for pizza lovers because for the first time, they have access to a zesty, bold -plant-based pepperoni made with pea protein that absolutely delivers on taste," said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, owner of the Field Roast brand. "We believe every occasion deserves bold, inspired flavors—we're excited to work with Little Caesars to deliver on that promise."

SUBWAY CEO DEFENDS CONTROVERSIAL TUNA SANDWICH: ‘FOLLOW THE SCIENCE’

The plant-based pepperoni will be available at locations near Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Portland and Detroit. The plant-based item is made from pea protein and does not contain soy.

Pepperoni pizza is just the latest food to be incorporated in the plant-based movement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox Business previously reported that Beyond Meat launched plant-based Beyond Chicken Tenders, which will be available at more than 400 restaurants across the nation. These locations include chicken wing restaurants, burger joints and even pizza places. The tenders are made with faba beans and peas.

Fox Business' Ann W. Schmidt contributed to this report.