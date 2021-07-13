Tyson's listeria-related chicken recall prompts another company to pull products from store shelves

Another company has pulled some of its chicken products from store shelves following a listeria outbreak tied to fully cooked chicken that has left one dead and three others hospitalized, according to federal health officials.

LSG Sky Chefs issued a voluntary recall of its Chicken Salad Sandwich over fears that the product has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall notice.

The product – which has since been pulled from Circle K stores in the Phoenix, Arizona and Southern California areas – is "subject to a national recall issued by Tyson Foods Inc.," the FDA announcement read.

Young children and elderly individuals as well as others with weakened immune systems are more at risk for developing "serious and sometimes fatal infections" from the harmful bacteria, according to the FDA's recall notice. Additionally, a "listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the notice read.

To date, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with this recalled product, according to LSG Sky Chefs.

"The quality of our products and safety of our consumers is our foremost priority," LSG Sky Chefs said in its company announcement, adding that it will "continue to work to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted a warning notice online, which was last updated July 9, noting that there has been one death and three illnesses reported in two states since its investigation linking "listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc." started in June.

The CDD began working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to investigate the issue after officials received reports that two people fell ill with listeriosis.

In light of the reported illnesses, Tyson Foods recalled more than 8.9 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products "that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to FSIS.

Tyson said there is "no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment." However, the company still issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

"We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day," said Scott Brooks, Tyson Foods' senior vice president of food safety and quality assurance. "We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety."