List of 'new Ivy League' colleges released as legacy schools lose luster

FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino reports on how campus politicization may affect students’ future as corporate recruiters look past Ivy League applicants. video

Anti-Israel protests are ‘worst advertisement for Ivy League job applicants’: Gasparino

As anti-Israel protests that began on Ivy League campuses continue to rage across the U.S., Forbes has released a new list of the top schools beyond those with the once-coveted distinction.

In a report this week, Forbes declared that "something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses" and has for years, noting the traditional elite institutions are seeing their reputations increasingly tarnished by anti-Israel agitators.

Gaza solidarity encampment at Columbia university

This view shows the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" at Columbia University in New York City on April 23, 2024. (Selcuk Acar / Anadolu / Getty Images)

The publication, known for tracking the net worth of the world's wealthiest people, unveiled what it called the "New Ivies."

After disqualifying the eight original Ivy League schools – Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell – along with "Ivy-plus" schools Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, Forbes used several data points like standardized test scores and surveys of hiring managers to determine the top public and private institutions in the country to replace the legacies.

BILLIONS OF TAXPAYER DOLLARS FUND SCHOOLS WITH ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

Here are the "New Ivies," 10 public and 10 private listed in alphabetical order, according to Forbes.

The list includes the University of Florida, which was praised for declaring it is "not a daycare" for rule-breaking protesters

"This is not complicated: The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences," said university spokesman Steve Orlando.

Public Ivies:

Binghamton University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Florida

sign on University of Florida campus

The University of Florida (iStock)

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA LAYS OUT CLEAR CONSEQUENCES FOR DISRUPTIVE STUDENT, FACULTY PROTESTERS

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland - College Park

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

aeriel view University of Michigan campus

The Law Quadrangle at the University of Michigan (iStock)

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

University of Texas - Austin

University of Virginia

UVA rotunda and statue of thomas jefferson

The rotunda of the University of Virginia (iStock)

University of Wisconsin - Madison

COLUMBIA STUDENTS TRIED TO DELAY MOB TAKEOVER OF HAMILTON HALL, BUT SAY ‘POLICE NEVER CAME’

Private Ivies:

Boston College

Carnegie Mellon University 

Emory University

Georgetown University

Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University campus

The Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore (iStock)

Northwestern University

Rice University

University of Norte Dame

view of University of Notre Dame campus

The University of Notre Dame campus (iStock)

University of Southern California

Vanderbilt University

Kirkland Hall at Vanderbilt University (iStock)

Forbes noted that it included military academies in its analysis, and California colleges were excluded because they do not consider standardized test scores.