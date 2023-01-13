Here's how many Lincoln dealers want to sell electric vehicles

Lincoln is getting ready to go electric.

Ford's luxury brand already sells a couple of plug-in hybrid vehicles, but plans to launch three EVs by 2025 are on the way toward becoming an all-electric brand by 2030.

Dealers who want to come along for the ride were asked to opt-in for a certification to sell EVs that included making investments in service and charging technology.

It requires an investment of approximately $900,000 for large market outlets and $500,000 for smaller ones.

Ford dealers were offered the opportunity to enroll in similar programs.

The first window for Lincoln dealers to sign up has now closed, and three out of five have committed.

"356 retailers have enrolled in the voluntary Lincoln EV certification program, representing 60 percent of our total U.S. store count with 90 percent of stores in the top 130 luxury markets," Lincoln said in a statement provided to FOX Business.

"This gives Lincoln a robust network of retailers who have agreed to take the necessary steps to prepare for our brand’s transition towards electrification and better serve our future EV clients."

This first round runs through 2026, when the next window of opportunity will open.

Ford CEO Jim Farley had said he knows the automaker is still ramping up its EV model lineup and some markets might to be able to support them, so he wanted to give the dealers and option to continue selling non-EVs, rather than be entirely out.

"If you start the process too late, and then there's delays, you're stuck and in a bad place," Lincoln National Dealer Council chairman Chris Poulos told Automotive News.

"I do think there's some thoughtfulness that's gone into the timing. It does seem like it's early, but I also can understand what the pitfalls would be if they don't start early."

General Motors has been asking for EV commitments from Cadillac and Buick dealers and offering buyouts for those who choose to give up their franchises, rather than make the required investments.