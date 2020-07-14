Limited-production Ford Bronco First Edition already 'sold out'

You snooze, you lose.

Ford started taking reservations for the 2021 Bronco on Monday night and the entire run of the limited-production First Edition is already spoken for.

The $60,800 model is loaded with pretty much all of the off-road equipment and luxury appointments offered across the Bronco lineup, plus unique badging and upholstery.

Ford is only building 3,500 of the First Edition trucks, but it took over a week for it to sell out reservations for the First Edition version of the electric Mustang Mach-E last fall. However, Ford never disclosed how many of those were available.

The Bronco starts at $29,995 and is available in six regular production trim levels, with the top of the line Wildtrak listed at $50,370 before options.

The First Edition’s quick sales success does come with one caveat: reservations only require a $100 refundable deposit and final orders won’t be able to be placed until later this year with deliveries expected in spring 2021.

There is some good news for SUV shoppers looking for a potential future collectible. The reservation books are still open for the 2,000 available units of the $34,155 First Edition Bronco Sport crossover utility vehicle that was revealed alongside the Bronco truck and will be in showrooms this fall.

