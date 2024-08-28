LEGOLAND New York finds 'Model Builder' to bring onboard

LEGOLAND New York found its newest "Model Builder" to professionally build with the popular bricks at the Goshen theme park.

The park’s new hire, identified as Port Jervis resident Jack Mohan, came after LEGOLAND New York had posted a job listing for the role earlier this summer and conducted a two-round LEGO-building competition earlier this month to pick someone to bring onboard as a "Model Builder."

LEGOLAND New York revealed on Aug. 15 that Mohan had accepted the position.

As a "Model Builder," he will "assist in designing, building and installing the more than 15,000 LEGO models made from more than 30 million bricks" at the theme park, LEGOLAND New York said in a press release.

LEGOLAND NEW YORK TO ATTEMPT WORLD RECORD FOR ‘LARGEST DISCO DANCE PARTY’

He had to compete against five other LEGO aficionados during the second competition round that LEGOLAND New York held at its park on Aug. 14 to land the job, according to the park. The initial competition had occurred a week prior at LEGOLAND Discovery Center New Jersey.

Both rounds involved "timed model builds and creative challenges," the park said. The deadline to apply for the position had closed just a couple of days prior to the first round.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

LEGOLAND New York Model Shop Manager Erick Spader said Mohan "stood out for encapsulating both the skill and knowledge of a model building professional and spirit of play that we aim to deliver to our guests every day."

"I’ve been building with LEGO bricks since I was three or four years old, and I can’t believe I get to do this for a living now," Mohan said.

LEGOLAND New York said on X after announcing Mohan’s selection as the new "Model Build" that it "can’t wait for you to meet Jack in the Model Shop!"

LEGO SWAPPING OIL IN ITS BRICKS FOR MORE EXPENSIVE RENEWABLE PLASTIC

The theme park itself has been open for roughly three years so far. It features seven differently-themed areas and a 250-room hotel.

Merlin Entertainments runs the Goshen, New York, theme park.