LEGO Group moving North American HQ to Boston

The LEGO Group is setting its sights on Boston for its new North American headquarters.

The privately-held toymaker will move its current office in Enfield, Conn., to a space in central Boston by the end of 2026 to "support the business's long-term growth ambitions," LEGO Group Americas President Skip Kodak said in a statement Tuesday.

Kodak considers Boston to be one of the best cities in the world to both attract and retain talent.

"This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office," he said. "We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth."

The Danish company hopes to retain many of its current colleagues while also attracting new employees as it makes this transition. LEGO Group said all of its Enfield colleagues will have a position in the new location and will even receive relocation assistance if they end up moving.

Employees that chose not to relocate will get financial support and assistance in transitioning to new opportunities outside the company.

Kodak said the support the company received in Conn. allowed them "to build a successful business and inspire millions of children."

The transition to Boston will happen in phases over the next few years beginning in mid-2025. It's expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

In the meantime, employees will be expected to work across two sites.

The LEGO Group currently employs approximately 2,600 people in the U.S. There are around 740 people working full-time from its Enfield office.

