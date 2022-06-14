Legoland New York celebrates company's 90th anniversary early with weekly surprises

Lego is turning 90 this summer, and Legoland New York Resort is celebrating that milestone early.

The Hudson Valley-based resort announced it will commemorate the 90th anniversary of The Lego Group with weekly giveaways.

The resort is planning to give "90 surprise gifts per week" to visitors who stop by Legoland New York in the next two months, according to a press release.

The surprises include LEGO Minifigures, food and beverage, retail discounts, VIP experiences and free all-inclusive stays at a LEGOLAND Hotel.

Legoland New York Resort opened to the public in April 2022, and it brings up The Lego Group’s U.S. theme park and hotel portfolio to three.

The brick toy brand’s other properties include Legoland California Resort and Legoland Florida Resort.

"For 90 years, the Lego Group has inspired creativity and joy among children, and as a theme park, Lego play is in our DNA," said Stephanie Johnson, the divisional director of Legoland New York Resort, in a statement.

She added, "This summer, for our first full season, we decided to take the celebrations up a notch with even more surprises and giveaways to pull out all the stops for the first full season of Legoland New York Resort."

Other Legoland Resorts will celebrate The Lego Group’s 90th anniversary with a new "Play Your Way" experience that’ll be hosted from June to Aug. 10 – the brand’s official anniversary date.

A spokesperson for The Lego Group told FOX Business that anniversary celebrations are set to kick off at the second annual Lego Con, where a virtual anniversary bash will take place on Saturday, June 18.

The company also launched a "Building a World of Play" campaign that’s encouraging people to "prioritize play for nine weeks this summer" in honor of its 90th anniversary.

If travel to one of The Lego Group’s 10 resort locations isn’t a possibility, fans can look forward to the upcoming third season of "Lego Masters," a brick-building competition show that airs on Fox.

The show is set to return on Sept. 21, 2022, a producer told FOX Business.

"Lego Masters" is a FOX Entertainment series.