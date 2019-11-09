Lego Batmobile lets fans build 1989 'Batman' nostalgia

It’s been 30 years since 1989's "Batman" broke box office records and renewed interest in superhero movies. Now fans can celebrate the anniversary with a new for-adults Lego model of the film's iconic Batmobile.

The 3,306-piece model retails for $249.99. It went on sale Tuesday, just ahead of Black Friday shopping. Lego said the set "makes a wonderful nostalgic holiday gift or birthday present for any Batman fan."

When built, the model measures about 2 feet long, 8 inches wide and 4 inches tall. It includes (non-functional) details like hidden machine guns under the hood, grappling hooks and Batman logo hubcaps.

"This beautifully detailed LEGO brick building toy replicates the classic curves of the famous Batmobile car, as seen in the 1989 Batman movie," according to Lego.

It also comes with Lego figures of Batman, The Joker and Vicki Vale designed to look like the characters in the movie.

Founded in 1932, The Lego Group says an average of 19 billion Lego bricks are produced every year. The company reported a net profit equivalent to about $1.2 billion last year.

The Tim Burton-directed "Batman" grossed more than $251 million in the U.S. The movie stars Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, Jack Nicholson as The Joker and Kim Basinger as Vicki Vale and features music by Prince and Danny Elfman. It broke box office records its first two weekends and was at the time the fastest film to bring in $100 million.

The movie spawned the 1992 Burton/Keaton sequel "Batman Returns" and two other 1990s Batman flicks, though none of them hit the same box office success.

