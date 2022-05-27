Lee Greenwood reflects on lasting legacy of 'God Bless the USA' on Memorial Day weekend

Award-winning entertainer Lee Greenwood joined "Varney & Co." Friday after kicking off Fox News’ All-American Summer Concert series for Memorial Day weekend.

The "God Bless the USA" singer told host Ashley Webster he is excited to be back performing and discussed his national tour and fireworks partnership.

Greenwood also reflected on his hit song's legacy decades later.

"Of course the [country music] fans embraced it," he said. "And then there was the National Guard in Tennessee. I started USO tours. I became the military champion and a hero for them."

Through wars and natural disasters, Greenwood said the song became engrained in the "fiber" of the country.

"And then, of course, the Gulf War. Gen. Schwarzkopf used it as a song of the war and then Katrina. And it was a matter of unity. And then, of course, the attack on America. And once that happened, and I came to New York, as you remember, three times and supported New York getting back on its feet," he said.

Greenwood returned to New York City Friday to usher in this year's Memorial Day weekend of reflection with a performance on "Fox & Friends." The singer's national tour will resume in June and be featured in a Fox Nation special, he said.

"It's called the 40 Years of Hits tour… 40 different artists singing 40 of my hits."

Greenwood also teamed up with Black Cat Fireworks to create his very own "Proud to Be an American" signature firework display which he hopes fans enjoy this summer.

"This is a 70-year-old company… they make the best," he said.