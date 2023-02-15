LeBron James' agent Rich Paul launches New Balance brand

Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul revealed Wednesday he has a sportswear brand with New Balance debuting in the spring.

The first collection that the new brand, Klutch Athletics, is releasing features training apparel for men, women and youth athletes, according to the press release from New Balance.

Sales for the line go live April 27 online and at certain stores.

New Balance and Paul said the apparel will feature "iconic" gray shades as well as a "touch" of green "representing where young athletes first fell in love with the game on their field of play," according to the release. Prices vary by clothing, with a T-shirt at a suggested $40 and a hoodie at $120.

"There’s a gap right now that we can fill – creating a training product that is functional, but with style," Paul, the agent of NBA star LeBron James, said in a statement. "We’ve seen other brands moving away from youth sports and training, so we’re focused on bringing the new look of training for the next generation. And there’s no one better than New Balance to build this with."

Klutch Athletics aims to "support and serve all athletes throughout their athletic journey, including youth, collegiate and professional sports," the release stated.

Julie Pike, the senior vice president of global apparel at New Balance, said, "At the heart of the partnership" is "connecting community, athletes and culture."

In addition to James, Paul has NBA players Anthony Davis and John Wall, among others, as clients, according to Forbes. In 2022, he managed an estimated $1.36 billion in player contracts, the outlet reported.

New Balance said in a recent press release it had $4.4 billion in global sales in 2021.