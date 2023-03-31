The Laundress recalls fabric conditioner over carcinogen hazard

The Laundress – a high-end laundry and fabric care store owned by Unilever – issued a recall for tens of thousands of its products that may be contaminated with a carcinogen.

It comes just months after the company issued a recall for millions of its laundry and household cleaning products due to a bacteria risk.

This time, the company issued a recall for an additional 70,000 fabric conditioners, according to a Friday notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall includes 800,000 units. However, 730,000 of them were already part of the company's December recall, according to the notice.

"The fabric conditioners can contain a chemical impurity, ethylene oxide, a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure," the CPSC said.

To date, no injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled product.

In December, the company recalled 8 million of its detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products after testing showed the presence of bacteria in certain products, including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022, according to the CPSC.

The safety regulators said the products recalled in December may contain bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and different species of Pseudomonas.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products on or after January 2021 are allowed to request a refund for the recent recall.

However, those that have already requested a refund for products in response to the December recall are told not to submit a new request for these products, according to the notice.

The latest batch of recalled products was sold at online at various websites including TheLaundress.com and Amazon.com from 2011 through November 2022.

It was also sold at major retailers nationwide including The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal and Brooklinen.