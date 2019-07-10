Lady Gaga releasing beauty line to be sold on Amazon

Lady Gaga is giving her Little Monsters more than just music and movies to rave about.

The “A Star is Born” actress announced Tuesday she’s releasing a new beauty line, Haus Laboratories, that will be sold exclusively on Amazon. Gaga’s cosmetics line will be available in September in U.S., France, Germany and other countries.

“When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post announcing the beauty line. “I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true.”

“It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be,” she added. “Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had.”

Gaga concluded the message by explaining that she discovered her own beauty through reinvention and transformation.

“They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way,” Gaga said.

The three initial products being released are multiuse color for cheeks, eyes and lips in six shade families, Business of Fashion reported. A kit with all three will sell for $49. Pre-orders begin July 15.

“Colour is completely transformative — it’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s how I found my voice with makeup,” Gaga told Business of Fashion.

Gaga said she decided to launch Haus Laboratories on Amazon because the e-commerce company allowed her to showcase her brand with the message of self-acceptance.

“There are companies that see me and what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it’s not perfectly in line with what they do ... they’ll be like, ‘Can you just change half of the equation?’” Gaga said. “The answer is no. No deal.”

