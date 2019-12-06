Kroger partners with delivery restaurant ClusterTruck to compete with Grubhub, Postmates

The Kroger Co. is trying to get in on food delivery to compete with the likes of Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

On Monday, the retail company announced a partnership with delivery-only kitchen ClusterTruck, which uses its own software platform to “optimize kitchen and delivery operations,” according to a press release about the partnership.

The partnership -- called Kroger Delivery Kitchen Powered by ClusterTruck -- won’t have service fees or delivery fees, according to the release.

ClusterTruck had already been operating in Indianapolis, Columbus, Ohio, and Denver.

Now, customers will be able to order through Kroger Delivery Kitchen in Columbus and Indianapolis and through Kroger’s Rocky Mountain brand King Soopers Delivery Kitchen in Denver.

The two companies also opened a fourth kitchen in Carmel, Indiana, with the launch of the partnership.

"The way our customers order and receive meals is evolving, and ClusterTruck's innovative culinary and digital design is cracking the code for the future of profitable meal delivery," Yael Cosset, Kroger's CIO, said in a statement.

"Kroger is leveraging ClusterTruck's advanced technology to ensure our customers don't have to sacrifice quality and value for convenience when it comes to meal delivery,” Cosset added. “Kroger Delivery Kitchen Powered by ClusterTruck will allow our customers to access restaurant-quality fresh and delicious meals like never before and without having to pay excessive service or delivery fees."

ClusterTruck, which is based in Indianapolis, was founded in 2015 and opened its first kitchen in 2016.

The company owns and operates its own delivery-only kitchens and uses a software system with custom algorithms in order to get orders to customers as quickly as possible.

The average time it takes between when the customer orders their food and when the food is delivered is less than 30 minutes, according to the release.

"Our recipe for success has been a blend of cutting-edge software combined with high-quality ingredients and delicious variety," Chris Baggott, ClusterTruck co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

"This winning combination has allowed us to thrill customers across the country, while achieving profitability. We're excited to partner with Kroger to redefine the food experience for their valued customers,” Baggott added.