Kroger giveaway on Facebook is a hoax, grocer says

Cincinnati-based grocery store Kroger warned its customers of a Christmas giveaway hoax making the rounds on social media.

Continue Reading Below

The hoax appears to be a social media post from an account disguising itself as Kroger under the name Kroger.com, though the official name of Kroger's real Facebook page is simply "Kroger."

Kroger responded to the hoax post in a Tuesday tweet, saying, "This is a fake Kroger Facebook page. We are aware of this fraudulent page and are working to address this matter. We recommend not engaging with the posting, and we appreciate your patronage."

The fake post describes a giveaway and encourages users to click on a link to a website that is not affiliated with Kroger.

"To celebrate Christmas this year we are giving a special gift of an entire year of free groceries for four lucky families that share/comment by 5 p.m. on Saturday! Best of luck and happy holidays!" the post reads.

KROGER AND WALGREENS TEAM UP TO BRING SHOPPERS BETTER DEALS

The post then links to a website unaffiliated with Kroger and tells users to click the link to "verify" their entries.

Wholesale retailer Costco issued a similar warning in November after social media post scammed shoppers into signing up for a $75 coupon giveaway.

"While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco," the company said in a Nov. 12 statement posted to Facebook. "Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS