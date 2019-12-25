Kroger taking card payments again after Christmas Eve outage

Kroger grocery stores started taking card payments again Tuesday after a temporary register outage that affected stores across the country on Christmas Eve.

Some holiday shoppers were forced to wait in line to use ATMs, causing chaos at a number of locations as people scrambled to buy last-minute supplies for holiday meals.

"Our EBT system was down for a short period of time. It is now fixed and working properly," Kroger said in a statement around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to WPCO.

A number of shoppers -- and employees-- voiced their frustration with the Cinncinati-based store, which has more than 4,000 locations nationwide, according to WPCO, on Twitter.

"I’m really sorry for everyone inconvenienced by credit card machines at Kroger but at least you aren’t working a 10 [hour] shift on [Christmas] Eve and getting yelled at about credit card readers by morons who waited last minute to pick up No Bake cookies," one user wrote.

Author Shea Serrano compared the scene to World War Z.

Others caught the scene on camera:

