Krispy Kreme rolls out sweet tax break deal for customers on Tax Day

Krispy Kreme customers can look forward to getting a sweet treat at a sweet price on Tax Day, Monday, April 15.

Krispy Kreme announced Friday that customers can purchase an Original Glazed or Assorted dozen in store and get a second Original Glazed dozen for the price of sales tax in their state. Pricing for the second dozen will vary, depending on the state.

The company stated that supply will be limited at participating Krispy Kreme locations. There is a limit of two dozen per customer in-shop and a limit of one per customer when ordering online for pickup or delivery. Orders can be placed via the app or the website.

WHY ARE GROCERIES STILL SO EXPENSIVE?

This is the second consecutive year Krispy Kreme is rolling out its Tax Day special.

Krispy Kreme's announcement came on the same day the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued their own press release with last-minute tips and tricks for taxpayers. The IRS stated that it has already received more than 100 million tax returns and estimates that 19 million taxpayers will file for an automatic extension.

RESTAURANT OWNER FEARS CALIFORNIA MINIMUM WAGE LAW IS 'A SILENT TAX' ON CONSUMERS, 'COLLAPSING' BUSINESSES

"Delivering tax season is a massive undertaking, and we greatly appreciate people in many different areas working long hours to serve taxpayers as the tax deadline approaches," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in the statement released.

"This effort reaches far beyond the IRS and includes hard-working tax professionals, software providers, the payroll community as well as our colleagues in the state tax agencies. Their work helping taxpayers makes a difference," Werfel said.

President Joe Biden will be delivering remarks on Tuesday - one day after Tax Day - where he will speak about his tax agenda while in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The President has repeatedly visited the city located in northeastern Pennsylvania as he has made populist pitches to Americans.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.