Krispy Kreme announces sweet Leap Day deal: How to score discounted donuts on Feb. 29

Leap Day occurs every four years on Feb. 29.

This year, the rare day falls on Thursday — and Krispy Kreme is going out of its way to ensure all the celebratory moves take place.

The brand announced that customers could snag a dozen original donuts for just $2.29 — a nod to the 2/29 calendar date.

Krispy Kreme donut lovers can get a dozen for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen, according to the brand.

If your birthday is on Leap Day, Krispy Kreme is offering a free original glazed dozen for visiting the shop with no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena said the brand is choosing to celebrate the rare occasion.

"An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra sweet to our guests," he said in a media statement.

He continued, "We’re sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around every four years."

The date of Feb. 29 is the rarest birthday to have, according to Lamaze International — which said moms have approximately a 1 in 1,461 chance of giving birth on that day.

The Krispy Kreme brand has been known to take any exciting day as an excuse to discount its donuts for its fans.

It announced a limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection, a "Day of the Dozen" collection celebrated on Dec. 12 — and more.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, brand is also encouraging those who partake in the Leap Day deal to post about it on social media by tagging Krispy Kreme.

For more information on the Leap Day offerings, visit Krispykreme.com.