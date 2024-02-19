Krispy Kreme announces limited-time chocolate collaboration with iconic brand: Find out what it is

Calling all chocolate lovers!

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced a new collection for those looking for their next sweet treat.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company will partner with Hershey's for a limited-time "Chocomania" collection, including four new donuts that are coated, filled and drizzled with Hershey's chocolate.

Beginning Feb. 19 at participating stores, Krispy Kreme will offer four new donuts — including the Hershey's galaxy brownie, its black & white chocolate chip dream, its chocolate cake overload and its chocolate iced donut, according to the brand’s press release.

Hershey's galaxy brownie is a donut filled with the brand's special dark fudge brownie pieces with Hershey's chocolate icing and topped with crunchy brownie pieces and rainbow sprinkles.

The company's black & white chocolate chip dream donut is an original Krispy Kreme donut dipped in white icing and drizzled with Hershey's chocolate icing before adding mini chocolate chips to finish it off.

The chocolate cake overload donut is a Hershey's fudge old-fashioned cake donut — which is dipped in Hershey's milk chocolate icing and finished with a Hershey's dark chocolate fudge buttercream dollop.

Lastly, Hershey's chocolate iced donut is a classic Krispy Kreme donut that’s been dipped in Hershey's milk chocolate icing and finished off with a chocolate drizzle.

Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena said that the "Chocomania" collection is for chocolate and donut lovers.

"For chocolate and doughnut lovers, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Hershey's chocolate is the ultimate pairing," he said in a media statement.

He added, "But our ‘Chocomania’ collection is on an entirely new level."

The limited-time donuts are available now through March 10 in stores and for pickup or delivery via the Krispy Kreme app.

Additionally, those not near a Krispy Kreme location can pick up a 6-pack of the collection delivered daily to participating grocery stores.