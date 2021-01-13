Kraft Mac & Cheese is launching recyclable cups as sustainability gains popularity
Kraft Heinz vowed to make its packaging 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025
Kraft Mac & Cheese is attempting to go green.
The two-step macaroni brand is testing a sustainable option with a recyclable fiber-based cup, Kraft Heinz announced on Wednesday.
Later in the year, the company will launch a new product called Kraft Mac & Cheese Shapes, which will use this fiber-based cup in place of traditional plastic, according to its press release. The fiber-based cup will also ditch plastic labels for a direct print-on logo.
Each fiber-based cup is meant to be recyclable and compostable. Kraft is reportedly working with “outside partners” to come up with cup labels that provide customers instructions on how to recycle it after eating.
Additionally, these cups are designed to be microwavable-safe.
The switch is one step forward for The Kraft Heinz Company’s commitment to making its packaging “100% recyclable, reusable or compostable” by 2025.
“Consumers are at the heart of everything we do and we know they’re looking for more sustainable packaging options without sacrificing the convenience or taste they love from Kraft Mac & Cheese,” said Kraft Heinz Marketing Director Matt Carpenter in a statement.
“In our journey to develop our first recyclable fiber-based microwaveable Kraft Mac & Cheese cup, it was critical to partner with fans who share our passion,” he added. “Their invaluable feedback is helping to create packaging solutions with both today’s consumer and future generations in mind.”
A sustainability survey from October by management consulting firm McKinsey & Company found that 55% of U.S. consumers are concerned about the environmental impact of product packaging. Moreover, over half of the surveyed respondents – 60% to 70% – said they would pay more for sustainable packaging in food, beverage and house cleaning industries.
Demand for more green products has led multinational manufacturing giants, including Mars, Incorporated; The Kellogg Company and Colgate-Palmolive, to create sustainability initiatives.