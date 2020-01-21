Starbucks promises sustainability by reducing waste and conserving water

Starbucks is going green.

The coffee chain announced Tuesday that it is committing to becoming more eco-friendly in all aspects of the company, including agricultural practices, manufacturing, delivery and in-store operations.

In an open letter to customers, stakeholders and partners, CEO Kevin Johnson said the company plans to take five steps to become more environmentally friendly.

Those steps include: expanding plant-based options on the menu, using reusable packaging instead of single-use, investing in “regenerative agricultural practices,” investing in improved waste management, and developing “more eco-friendly stores, operations, manufacturing and delivery,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson also announced the company’s three goals for 2030.

The company plans to reduce its carbon emissions for direct operations and supply chain by 50 percent.

Starbucks also plans to conserve or replenish 50 percent of the water it uses and reduce its waste that is sent to landfills by 50 percent.

According to Johnson’s letter, the company will formalize those goals in 2021, Starbucks’ 50th anniversary.

“The journey we undertake is not only the right one for Starbucks responsibility as a corporate citizen of the world but is also fundamental to our brand relevance and, therefore, our overall business results,” Johnson wrote.

