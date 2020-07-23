Amazon unveils sustainable boxes for play

Amazon on Thursday announced new, more sustainable packaging that kids stuck at home during coronavirus can turn into forts and other play items like a "box car."

The initiative, titled "Less packaging, more smiles," is part of Amazon's efforts to use less packaging material -- and make the material it does use more environmentally friendly -- as the e-commerce giant works to become net-zero carbon by 2040.

"When our packaging uses less material, weighs less, and is the right size to protect customer orders, we can pack more orders into each delivery, resulting in fewer trips, less fuel burned— all of which minimize our carbon footprint," Amazon said in a blog post.

Amazon will deliver packages that are designed to be turned into forts, cat condos, play cars, cardboard mini-golf courses and more starting next week, as USA Today first reported.

Customers can get ideas and instructions for the carboard designs on Amazon's website.

The tech giant also announced a similar initiative called "Camp Handmade" on July 17, which shares homemade craft ideas for children stuck at home amid the pandemic due to camp and school closures.

Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 and is committed to investing $2 billion toward the goal to become carbon-neutral in 20 years and use 100 percent renewable resources by 2025. The company also hopes to make 50 percent of all shipments net-zero carbon by 2030; it has already purchased 100,000 electric delivery vehicles.

