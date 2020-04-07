Kraft Heinz CEO: Coronavirus causes high demand for 'comfort' food

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic is driving demand for American “comfort” food, according to Kraft Heinz CEO Miquel Patricio.

“I would say that almost all of our brands are in very high demand,” Patricio told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday. “For sure Mac & Cheese is the leading one, but I can mention Classico Pasta Sauce or Oscar Mayer bacon and hot dogs, Kraft Cheese – even Kool-Aid –many, many brands—Philadelphia Cream Cheese – a lot of brands that consumers love that they feel a familiarity with and in a way they feel comfort to have them.”

Patricio said that Kraft Heinz’s main responsibility during the pandemic is to put food on the tables of American families.

“We understand the sense of duty that we have right now -- the responsibility that we have,” he said. “We are working very hard.”

Kraft Heinz announced March 20 that the company is donating $12 million in total to feed global communities impacted by coronavirus; $6.6 million of the funds being allocated to Feeding America Nationwide Network of Food Banks.

