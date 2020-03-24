Coronavirus shifts White Castle's focus to retail, drive-thru

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Amid coronavirus shutdowns, fast-food staple White Castle is keeping focused on what’s working during a time of uncertainty for the industry.

On Great American Takeout Day, White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said despite economic terror for restaurants, business has been “interesting” -- since White Castle's retail and drive-thru entities have been continuously successful.

“We sell through the grocery channel, so we're keeping really super busy on that front,” Richardson told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

White Castle continues to keep grocery store shelves stocked by running its own manufacturing facility seven days a week, he said, which has been a “big focus” for the company.

Even though social distancing has decreased the number of customers leaving their homes, Richardson said drive-thru business has been busy and strong.

“[Drive-thru] is so vitally important to feed our local neighbors and friends and to be there for all of our communities,” he said. “We're ninety-nine years old. We're still a family-owned business, so we've been through a lot over the years and our focus is to keep going strong.”

Richardson said White Castle is grateful for bustling drive-thrus and the workers who make feeding the community happen.

“These days, we’re not only hungry for great food, we’re hungry for hope,” he said.