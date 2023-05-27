Korean man who opened plane door mid-flight 'wanted to get off quickly': report

The man who opened an airplane door mid-flight on Friday told authorities it was because he was feeling claustrophobic, according to Reuters.

The unidentified suspect, a man in his thirties, was arrested at Daegu airport in South Korea after he opened the emergency door 700 feet in the air as the plane was landing.

The man told authorities that he opened the door because he was feeling claustrophobic and wanted to exit the aircraft quickly.

Other passengers attempted to stop the suspect but failed to prevent him from partially opening the emergency exit door.

The Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft was immediately filled with a sharp whirlwind that disoriented passengers.

Upon landing, the suspect was arrested by police on charges of violating aviation security laws.

The plane was en route to the Daegu Airport in the southeastern region of the Korean peninsula.

The suspect allegedly pulled open the emergency door while at a 700-foot altitude during the plane's descent.

The debacle is being investigated by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport for violation of aviation law.

He reportedly told officials he has been under intense stress after losing his job and felt like he was suffocating.