Asia

Terrifying video shows South Korea plane door open during flight; man in custody

South Korean was arrested by airport security upon arrival in Daegu

All passengers survive after man opens emergency door as Asiana Airlines plane lands in South Korea Friday. Some passengers received medical attention after fainting. video

Asiana Airlines passenger opens plane door during South Korea flight

A plane passenger in South Korea is said to have opened the aircraft's emergency door during flight, violently blasting the interior with air and startling passengers and crew.

Other passengers attempted to stop the suspect but failed to prevent him from partially opening the emergency exit door. 

The Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft was immediately filled with a whirlwind that disoriented passengers.

Upon landing, the suspect was arrested by police on charges of violating aviation security laws.

Korea door open flight plane

An emergency exit door of an Asiana Airlines plane is seen at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023, after a passenger opened it during a flight. A passenger opened the emergency exit door during a South Korean fligh (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap via AP / AP Newsroom)

South Korea flight

An Asiana Airlines plane is parked as one of the plane's doors suddenly opened at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023. A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Kore (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap via AP / AP Newsroom)

The plane was en route to the Daegu Airport in the southeastern region of the Korean peninsula. 

The suspect allegedly pulled open the emergency door while at a 700-feet altitude during the plane's descent.

Arrested man Korea airbus

Police officers in plain clothes arrest an airplane passenger at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023, as he is suspected of opening an emergency exit door on an Asiana Airlines plane during a flight. A passenger op (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap via AP / AP Newsroom)

Twelve passengers were reportedly so affected by the blasting winds that they were taken to the hospital. Some of the affected passengers reported breathing issues and ear pain from the rapid decompression of the airplane cabin.

The identity of the passenger who opened the emergency door and was arrested is currently unknown.