Rich & Famous

King Charles childhood items up for auction could fetch thousands: 'Touching collection'

'Dear Papa, I am longing to see you in the ship, Love from Charles,' says one note

Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom Director Nile Gardiner tells 'Varney & Co.' that he believes the monarchy and the royal family have a 'bright future' amid coronation concert criticisms.

King Charles ‘embraced’ by majority of British people: Nile Gardiner

Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom Director Nile Gardiner tells ‘Varney & Co.’ that he believes the monarchy and the royal family have a ‘bright future’ amid coronation concert criticisms.

Touching childhood drawings by King Charles III of his "Mummy" and "Papa" have been discovered after 40 years – and now could fetch thousands at auction.

The crayon and pencil portraits depict his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and father, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The king created these when he was just 5 years old, according to SWNS, the British news service.

The sweet drawings show both parents in grand attire – with the queen wearing a striped dress with purple tiara and red earrings, plus holding one of her iconic handbags.

Prince Philip is shown sporting a smart dinner suit and bow tie – and the poignant sketches are inscribed "Mummy" and "Papa."

Britain's King Charles III

King Charles III drew pictures of his parents when he was very young – now these and other items from the royal family are going under the hammer. (Jane Barlow/Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A very young Charles created them around 1953-1955, when he was 5 or 6 years old, said SWNS.

The drawings are now expected to fetch between £5,000-£10,000 (roughly $6,300-$13,000) when they go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall, Derbyshire, England, on June 16.

The items are set to go up for auction on June 16 by Hansons Auctioneers.

They are part of what's said to be an "extraordinary" royal memorabilia collection, which includes 10 early drawings by King Charles.

King Charles' childhood drawings up for auction

A childhood sketch by King Charles III of a delivery van in a Harrod's-style livery is among the items going up for auction this month as part of a large collection of British royals objects. (Emma Errington/Hansons/SWNS / SWNS)

It also includes royal letters, family photos, Christmas cards and a 1937 Buckingham Palace manuscript menu diary.

They were mostly amassed from the 1950s-1970s by Henry Ramsay Maule, an author, journalist and former royal correspondent.

Queen Elizabeth

Photos discovered also show a young King Charles, Princess Anne, Princess Margaret, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mother. (Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library / Getty Images)

Maule, of Reading, was the author of several books and worked as British correspondent at the New York Daily News for 21 years, specializing in royal stories.

Under a pseudonym, he also wrote "All The Queen’s Children," an authoritative book about Queen Elizabeth II’s offspring.

"These poignant childhood drawings and emotive photos remind us that away from the pomp, pageantry and demands of serving the nation, our royals treasure the ordinary, everyday moments of family life."

He was a friend of royal photographer Marcus Adams and apparently enjoyed a long working friendship with members of the royal household, said SWNS.

Maule also gained the approval of the palace to write a biography of Prince Philip.

Royal Family items up for auction

These royal family images – including scenes depicting a very young King Charles – are part of a collection of items that are going up for auction this month. The collection includes 10 early drawings by the king, plus letters, family photos, Christm (Hansons/SWNS / SWNS)

He was in the process of collating information for this with the "downstairs" help of long-standing royal servant Charlie when he sadly passed away. 

The items, given to him to assist with his work, were inherited by his family when he died in 1981 and are now being sold on June 16.

"This is an extraordinarily touching collection."

Said Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, "This is an extraordinarily touching collection."

King Charles' drawing of his father

Childhood sketch by King Charles of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh. The poignant sketches, inscribed "Mummy" and "Papa," were produced by a very young Charles around 1953-55 when he was 5 or 6 years old. (Emma Errington/Hansons/SWNS)

He added, "These poignant childhood drawings and emotive photos remind us that away from the pomp, pageantry and demands of serving the nation, our royals treasure the ordinary, everyday moments of family life."

He also said, "Given a crayon and pencil, nearly every child’s first drawings depict their family. Our king was no different… This collection will help people relate to him even more in his role as our monarch."

King Charles' drawing of his mom when he was a child

Childhood sketch by King Charles of Queen Elizabeth is part of the collection to be offered by Hansons Auctioneers on June 16. (Emma Errington/Hansons/SWNS / SWNS)

Hanson continued, "The items were given to Henry Maule to support his work in documenting the life of the royal family, which included writing ‘All The Queen’s Children.’ They have remained tucked away for more than 40 years since his death in 1981."

Added Hanson, "The time has now come for others to enjoy them and gain fresh insight into the lives of the British royal family."

childhood sketch by King Charles

King Charles, as a child, sketched this scene of a rabbit, circa 1953-55, for his father, Prince Philip. (SWNS / SWNS)

Other early drawings by King Charles that are going up for auction include a picture of a rabbit, owl, deer, squirrels, and an Easter card featuring the Easter bunny – all of which are expected to go for a total of around £6,500 (about $8,000).

Another touching item is a cartoon illustration, circa 1954-56, made by Charles for his father. It shows a master sailor receiving a tot of "hair restorer" from an urn labeled "Lilac Flavour."

"Dear Papa, I am longing to see you in the ship, Love from Charles."

It comes with a note, dated March 25, 1954, that says, "Dear Papa, I am longing to see you in the ship, Love from Charles."

Handmade cards by a very young Princess Anne for her father, featuring a yacht, house and balloons, are also set for auction at £300-£600 (about $377-$754).

birds sketched by King Charles as a child

Birds sketched by a very young King Charles, circa 1953-55. This is among the items going up for auction on June 16.  (SWNS / SWNS)

Photos from the 1950s to 1961 also show a young King Charles, Princess Anne, Princess Margaret, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mother.

Further images set for auction show Prince Philip from childhood through to adult life, including photos of him playing with a kitten.

Recently, a sweet letter written by King Charles to his poorly "Granny" in 1955, when he was only 6 years old, sold for thousands at auction, Hansons shared on its website.

"The letter – found in a loft by a gobsmacked couple – was dated March 15, 1955," the auctioneer website also noted. 

"It read, ‘Dear Granny, I am sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon.’ The flip side of the page reads, ’Lots of love from Charles.' Underneath the large, neat handwriting is a childlike mixture of colorful doodle art and kisses."

That letter was offered on March 7 in Hansons Auctioneers’ library auction. After a bidding battle, the hammer fell at £7,000 (roughly $8,810), the auction house reported. 