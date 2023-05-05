Stuart Varney: I'll proudly watch King Charles' coronation holding my American passport

During his "My Take," Friday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney explained why he will be watching King Charles' coronation and expressed his feelings about the monarchy, and Britain's royal culture, as a weekend of celebration throughout the U.K. arrives.

STUART VARNEY: With the coronation just a day away, as you may expect, with a British accent, I'm frequently asked how I feel about the monarchy.

Well here goes.

First off, don't fix what ain't broken. For whatever reason, monarchy in Britain works. The king or queen delivers continuity.

Politicians come and go, but the monarchy is always there. That's comforting to the Brits. It brings at least a feeling of stability.

Then there's all the pomp and ceremony. Very hard for Americans to understand. What's with that gilded coronation carriage? The golden garments, who is the "black rod" and what's the "order of the garter?"

Well, if you're going to have a monarchy it had better look like a monarchy. Crowns and palaces are a must.

Even though I've lived in America for almost half a century, a part of me still wants to be there to be a part of it.

Here's one thing Americans will perhaps find strange.

During the crowning ceremony, Charles will be anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury. That is the official joining of church and state.

We don't do that here, but over there, for 500 hundred years, the monarch has been head of the Church of England. I understand it. I'm an Episcopalian.

You may or may not like Charles. You may think it's all a waste of money. You may resent "Queen Camilla," or lament the absence of Meghan Markle, but there's still some English in me.

I watched the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953. Our family bought a TV for the occasion.

I will be watching tomorrow, feeling proud of my heritage, and holding my American passport.

