Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stuart Varney: I'll proudly watch King Charles' coronation holding my American passport

The British monarchy works -- don't fix what isn't broken, Varney says

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney explains why the coronation of King Charles III means so much to England but might seem strange to many Americans.

Stuart Varney: Ill proudly watch King Charles coronation, holding my American passport

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney explains why the coronation of King Charles III means so much to England but might seem strange to many Americans.

During his "My Take," Friday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney explained why he will be watching King Charles' coronation and expressed his feelings about the monarchy, and Britain's royal culture, as a weekend of celebration throughout the U.K. arrives.

STUART VARNEY: With the coronation just a day away, as you may expect, with a British accent, I'm frequently asked how I feel about the monarchy. 

Well here goes. 

First off, don't fix what ain't broken. For whatever reason, monarchy in Britain works. The king or queen delivers continuity. 

KING CHARLES CORONATION COULD COST EYE-POPPING AMOUNT

Politicians come and go, but the monarchy is always there. That's comforting to the Brits. It brings at least a feeling of stability. 

King Charles III is seen in London

King Charles III views floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace in London.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Then there's all the pomp and ceremony. Very hard for Americans to understand. What's with that gilded coronation carriage? The golden garments, who is the "black rod" and what's the "order of the garter?"

Well, if you're going to have a monarchy it had better look like a monarchy. Crowns and palaces are a must. 

MEGAN AND HARRY'S PLAN TO DESTROY THE MONARCHY DIDN'T COUNT ON THIS HAPPENING

Even though I've lived in America for almost half a century, a part of me still wants to be there to be a part of it. 

Here's one thing Americans will perhaps find strange. 

Britains Prince Charles in Edinburgh

Britain's King Charles III (JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

During the crowning ceremony, Charles will be anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury. That is the official joining of church and state. 

We don't do that here, but over there, for 500 hundred years, the monarch has been head of the Church of England. I understand it. I'm an Episcopalian.

STUART VARNEY: QUEEN ELIZABETH MADE MONARCHY WORK

You may or may not like Charles. You may think it's all a waste of money. You may resent "Queen Camilla," or lament the absence of Meghan Markle, but there's still some English in me. 

I watched the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953. Our family bought a TV for the occasion.

I will be watching tomorrow, feeling proud of my heritage, and holding my American passport.

