Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, lying-in-state cost UK $200 million

The British government did not hold back on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state.

The U.K. Treasury shared on Thursday that the late monarch's memorial proceedings cost 162 million pounds, which estimates to $200 million.

The cost of the funeral was published as part of a written statement to Parliament on Thursday.

"The government’s priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public," John Glen, chief secretary to the treasury, said in a statement.

The state funeral for the former monarch was held on Sept. 19. Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, immediately ascended the throne following her death.

This marked the first state funeral in the country since the passing of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

Her Majesty died on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne. She was 96 at the time of her death.

Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state happened at London’s Westminster Hall after 10 days of public mourning.

Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were both interred at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

