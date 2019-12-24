Kim Kardashian goes 'nude' this Christmas
Keeping up with the Kardashians can be intimidating, especially during the holidays
For those who struggle wrapping oddly shaped gifts, look no further than Kim Kardashian West's new gift wrap trend: creamy velvet.
Continue Reading Below
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST GETS CANDID ABOUT INSTAGRAM 'LIKES'
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star showed off her family's wrapping theme for this year on Instagram.
According to her post on Friday, the family is doing away with traditional wrapping paper and opting for a simple, nude-colored fabric.
KANYE WEST PAYS KIM KARDASHIAN $1M FOR BRAND ALLEGIANCE
The 39-year-old said each year, her family members "pick a color and a vibe" for their gift wrap so the family knows who each gift is from.
Even though the fabric choice divided the Internet, it shouldn't come as a shock to Kardashian fans, as her family's palette has gone rather neutral over the past few months.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Her Christmas card with her husband, rapper Kanye West, and their children also featured a calming color palette.