Kim Kardashian goes 'nude' this Christmas

Keeping up with the Kardashians can be intimidating, especially during the holidays

Kim Kardashian says every year, the family picks a color so they know who the gifts are from.video

Kim Kardashian says every year, the family picks a color so they know who the gifts are from.

For those who struggle wrapping oddly shaped gifts, look no further than Kim Kardashian West's new gift wrap trend: creamy velvet.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star showed off her family's wrapping theme for this year on Instagram.

According to her post on Friday, the family is doing away with traditional wrapping paper and opting for a simple, nude-colored fabric.

The 39-year-old said each year, her family members "pick a color and a vibe" for their gift wrap so the family knows who each gift is from.

Even though the fabric choice divided the Internet, it shouldn't come as a shock to Kardashian fans, as her family's palette has gone rather neutral over the past few months.

Her Christmas card with her husband, rapper Kanye West, and their children also featured a calming color palette.

