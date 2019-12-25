Kim Kardashian gifts daughter a $65K Michael Jackson jacket for Christmas

Kim Kardashian West is no average gift-giver when it comes down to her children. That’s why the 39-year-old media mogul gifted her first-born, North West, a piece of pop culture history with Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” jacket designed by Dennis Tompkins and Michael Bush. According to E! News, the jacket cost Kardashian $65,625.

She shared a sneak peek of North’s gift with her 154 million followers via Instagram Story on Christmas Eve.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kardashian explained in a video clip. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."

The black velvet jacket that was once owned by the King of Pop features a stone and pearl vine motif on one shoulder and three suspending rhinestone tassels across the chest. During the guided tour, Kardashian shared that the jacket has been tacked along the sleeves and waist so her 6-year-old daughter can fit it comfortably.

It appears that Kardashian intends to keep this heirloom in the family for some time because she told her followers that the jacket will be able to grow with North thanks to the temporary stitching.

Kardashian won the jacket in October at a Julien's Auctions' Icons And Idols: Rock N' Roll event in New York. The item that was famously worn by Michael at Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997 was listed between $10,000 and $20,000.

Although Kardashian may have overshot her bid to ensure she won the famous jacket, it’s still a steal for the reality star considering Julien’s Auctions sold Jackson’s red and black leather “Thriller” video jacket for $1.8 million in 2011.

This reveal from Kardashian comes a day after news outlets discovered her daughter North owns a $10,000 Hermès Birkin bag that matches her celebrity mother’s style.

