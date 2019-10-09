Kurt Cobain’s sweater and Fender guitar to hit auction block

This sweater might smell like teen spirit.

Continue Reading Below

Kurt Cobain’s olive green cardigan he wore during Nirvana’s legendary MTV “Unplugged” performance and one of the late rockstar’s custom guitars will be auctioned off to fans with deep pockets.

Culver City, California-based Julien's Auctions announced Wednesday that the acrylic, vintage sweater Cobain wore during Nirvana’s “Unplugged” performance is estimated to be worth $200,000 to $300,000. The green sweater, complete with a burn hole in it, became a symbol of Cobain’s iconic grunge style.

The "Smells Like Teen Spirit" singer's custom, turquoise-bodied, left-handed Fender guitar built in 1993 will also be up for a two-day auction among other rock memorabilia this month. The guitar was previously on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for several years, and is estimated to be valued between $300,000 and $500,000, Julien’s Auctions said.

Cobain, whose band Nirvana rose to international stardom in the early 1990s and helped form the grunge music scene, died by suicide on April 5, 1994, in his home near Lake Washington in Seattle. He was 27.

Nirvana’s performance, recorded in 1993, was one for the ages when Cobain and his bandmates took the stage for an entirely acoustic show. The setlist contanied six covers and none of the band's biggest hits, with the exception of "Come As You Are." The group opened the show with “About a Girl,” the only song performed by the band from their 1989 debut album “Bleach.” MTV released the poignant performance on Nov. 1, 1994 after Cobain’s death.

Other items up for auction include another Fender guitar from Elvis Presley estimated to be worth up to $80,000, and a handwritten sheet of lyrics by Bob Dylan to his 1965 single “Mr. Tambourine Man,” also estimated to be worth up to $80,000.

The auction will be held Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE