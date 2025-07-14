KFC launches bold nationwide comeback plan with free chicken buckets for all customers

KFC is looking to make a comeback as it rolls out an offer of free buckets of fried chicken and makes some menu additions.

The fried chicken chain on Monday unveiled a limited-time offer of a "Free Bucket on Us" to U.S. customers that purchase $15 worth of food through its website or app.

They must belong to the KFC Rewards program to get the deal.

With the promotion, the Yum! Brands-owned chain said it was issuing a "bold comeback call to fried chicken fans" to "try our chicken, tell us what you think and help co-create this comeback."

The comeback effort comes after KFC said it made "great strides in operations" that have helped with food taste and customer satisfaction.

KFC MOVING US HEADQUARTERS FROM KENTUCKY TO TEXAS, CITING BETTER PROSPECTS FOR GROWTH

"We’re well aware of the latest fried chicken rankings, and I’m fired up to launch a bold Kentucky Fried Comeback and remind America exactly who we are," KFC executive Catherine Tan-Gillespie said. "By listening to our customers and addressing feedback, we’ll reclaim our rightful place in the fried chicken game we started."

The brand’s "Kentucky Fried Comeback" also has a heavy focus on Colonel Sanders, putting him front-and-center in advertising and giving him a "serious" expression on signage and billboards, according to KFC.

"The Colonel would not be happy about our market share, and we’re serious about reminding America exactly who we are: the game changer with a relentless pursuit of the best fried chicken," Tan-Gillespie said.

KFC is also selling fried pickles for a limited time at participating restaurants across the country, according to the brand.

On Monday, it touted that new menu item and the recent reappearance of its $7 Fill Up meal deals at the fried chicken chain "while supplies last" as "showing KFC’s renewed focus on flavor and trend-forward menu innovations."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Yum! Brands has several thousand KFC locations across America. Of the nearly 32,000 KFC restaurants operating globally at the end of the first quarter, roughly 89% were located in international markets.

During the first quarter, the company saw U.S. same-store sales for KFC decrease by 1% compared to the same three-month period a year ago. Meanwhile, its international KFC same-store sales grew 3% year-over-year in the first quarter, according to Yum! Brands.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 147.17 -2.62 -1.75%

KFC competes with other chicken-focused fast food chains such Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane’s, as well as other brands in the broader quick-service industry. It ranked No. 2 among chicken chains for customer satisfaction, behind Chick-fil-A in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s Restaurant and Food Delivery Study 2025 released last month.

FAST-FOOD GIANT MAINTAINS IRON GRIP ON CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AMID RESTAURANT INDUSTRY CHANGES

In addition to KFC, Yum! Brands owns Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill. The company had a market capitalization of $41.05 billion as of Monday afternoon.