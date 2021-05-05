Expand / Collapse search
KFC hiring 20,000 restaurant employees nationwide after Q1 growth

The chicken chain is looking to fill part-time and full-time roles at all levels

KFC is hiring.

The brand -- owned by Yum! Brands -- announced on Wednesday that it is looking to hire 20,000 permanent employees across the country. 

The fast food chain is looking to fill part-time and full-time roles at all levels, from hourly workers -- such as cooks, prep and customer service employees -- to shift leaders, assistant managers and general managers, according to KFC’s announcement

Open positions will vary depending on location, the brand said.

Yum! Brands released its earnings report last week, which showed that KFC saw same-store sales grow 11% on a two-year basis during the first quarter.

KFC is hiring 20,000 part-time and full-time employees nationwide after a strong first quarter. (KFC/PRNewswire)

That growth is what inspired the brand to hire 20,000 new employees, according to the announcement. 

"KFC has seen tremendous growth and sustained demand in the U.S. over the last year," John Kurnick, KFC U.S.’s chief people officer said in a statement. "Our franchisees have a real need to fill a variety of positions on their teams."

"Many of our franchise owners and brand leaders started their careers working in our restaurants, and restaurant jobs have always presented unique opportunities for those looking to learn new skills, whether in management, in the kitchen, through customer service or beyond," Kurnick added.

KFC isn’t the only company that wants to fill roles. Restaurants across the country are facing staffing issues

According to Bank of America analyst Joseph Song, many workers are slow to return to the labor force for a variety of reasons including fears of catching COVID-19 and unemployment benefits, FOX Business reported Monday. 