KeyBank customer info taken by hackers of third-party provider

KeyBank mortgage customers had their personal data stolen in a hack of the bank's third-party provider.

The data stolen included Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of home mortgage holders at KeyBank in the breach of a third-party vendor that serves multiple corporate clients.

The hack took place on July 5 after breaking into computers at the insurance services provider Overby-Seawell Company, according to a letter that Cleveland-based KeyBank sent to affected residential mortgage customers.

KeyBank operates in 15 states and has close to $200 billion in assets.

IRS ADMITS IT EXPOSED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION OF 120,000 TAXPAYERS ONLINE

The bank did not reveal how many customers were affected.

Overby-Seawell did not respond to phone messages and emails sent to executives by Associated Press seeking comment.

APPLE SECURITY ISSUE: HOW TO UPDATE YOUR IPHONE, IPAD, MAC

In the statement sent Friday to The Associated Press, KeyBank said Kennesaw, Georgia-based Overby-Seawell "suffered a cybersecurity incident that compromised data of its corporate clients." It did not elaborate.

Overby-Seawell is a subsidiary of the Breckenridge Group.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We take this matter very seriously and have notified all affected individuals," KeyBank said in a letter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.