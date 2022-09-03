Expand / Collapse search
KeyBank customer info taken by hackers of third-party provider

The information that hackers grabbed ranged from Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of mortgage holders

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 2

KeyBank mortgage customers had their personal data stolen in a hack of the bank's third-party provider.

The data stolen included Social Security numbers, addresses and account numbers of home mortgage holders at KeyBank in the breach of a third-party vendor that serves multiple corporate clients.

The hack took place on July 5 after breaking into computers at the insurance services provider Overby-Seawell Company, according to a letter that Cleveland-based KeyBank sent to affected residential mortgage customers.

KeyBank operates in 15 states and has close to $200 billion in assets.

In this photo illustration of the TradingView stock market chart of KeyCorp displayed on a smartphone with the logo in the background.

The bank did not reveal how many customers were affected.

Overby-Seawell did not respond to phone messages and emails sent to executives by Associated Press seeking comment.

The bank did not reveal how many customers were affected.

 In the statement sent Friday to The Associated Press, KeyBank said Kennesaw, Georgia-based Overby-Seawell "suffered a cybersecurity incident that compromised data of its corporate clients." It did not elaborate.

In this photo illustration the KeyBank logo of an US retail banking company is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen.

Overby-Seawell is a subsidiary of the Breckenridge Group.

"We take this matter very seriously and have notified all affected individuals," KeyBank said in a letter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.