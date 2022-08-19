Apple security issue: How to update your iPhone, iPad, Mac

Apple is urging iPhone, iPad and Mac users to download the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS and Safari after the tech giant disclosed two security vulnerabilities that "may have been actively exploited."

What are the issues?

According to Apple, the first issue may cause an application to execute arbitrary code with "kernel privileges," which refers to a discrete right to perform an operation.

Meanwhile, the second issue may cause WebKit, a layout engine designed to allow web browsers to render web pages, to process "maliciously crafted web content" that could lead to arbitrary code execution.

The issues could allow a potential attacker to take complete control of the devices, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Which devices should be updated?

The updates are available for the iPhone 6s and later, all models of the iPad Pro, the iPad Air 2 and later, the iPad 5th generation and later, the iPad Mini 4 and later, and the iPod Touch (7th generation).

Updates are also available for Macs running OS Monterey, macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina.

The latest software versions are iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1, MacOS Monterey 12.5.1 and Safari 15.6.1.

How to update to the latest software version

Apple users can update their iPhones and iPads by going to Settings > General > Software Update and their Macs by going to System Preferences > Software Update.

