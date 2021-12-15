Over 13K Kentucky residents without power Wednesday after deadly tornadoes rip through the state

Over 13,000 Kentuckians are still without power Wednesday, nearly a week after a handful of deadly tornadoes left a path of destruction through the South and Midwest.

As of 10 a.m. ET, 13,448 people across the state remained in the dark, according to Poweroutage.us . The highest concentration of outages is in Graves County, where Mayfield, one of the hardest-hit towns, is located. Over 5,200 people in the county are out of power.

In total, five states – Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri – were slammed by the Dec. 11 tornado outbreak that killed at least 88 people .

About 74 people are feared dead in Kentucky, where at least four tornados slammed the state, with one touching the ground for more than 200 miles, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

In the aftermath of the storm, Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said during an interview on "CBS Mornings" that their infrastructure was damaged and they had no running water.

"Our water tower was lost. Our wastewater management was lost, and there’s no natural gas to the city. So we have nothing to rely on there," she said.

Beshear said damage assessments are still underway. Meanwhile, crews are still working to remove debris from roadways and restore or replace damaged traffic signals.

Utility companies deployed hundreds of workers to help restore power and repair water outages and they are already making progress.

For instance, about 24,000 residents in the state were still without power Tuesday, according to the governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.