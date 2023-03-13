Kendra Scott jewelry brand launches foundation to support women, youth: ‘Do good first,’ founder says

Kendra Scott is furthering its mission to "shine bright and do good" with a new philanthropic initiative.

On March 8, 2023 – International Women's Day – the jewelry brand, headquartered in Austin, Texas, announced the launch of the Kendra Scott Foundation.

The foundation aims to empower women and youth in areas of health and wellness, education and entrepreneurship, working as a component of the Austin Community Foundation nonprofit organization.

Brand founder Kendra Scott shared with FOX Business that her dream was to build a company not only around fashion and design, but with the added purpose of "making a difference in the world."

"At the start of my business, [giving back] was through simple product donations for galas and fashion shows," Scott said in an email to FOX Business.

"And over the past 20 years," she continued, "we have evolved our philanthropic efforts more than I ever could have imagined."

The founder said philanthropy remains one of the "core pillars" of the Kendra Scott brand; the company has implemented programs that support causes such as breast cancer research, literacy in underserved communities and women’s entrepreneurship.

"The Kendra Scott Foundation is equipping us for the next 20 years as we continue to find ways to deepen our investments and impact in these areas," she said.

Since 2010, Kendra Scott has given more than $50 million in various donations through these programs, she noted.

The foundation will "deepen our commitment to our community" by broadening programming while continuing to donate a portion of the company's annual revenue to these causes, she also said.

Through the Kendra Scott Foundation, supporters can directly contribute to the brand’s core programs, Scott also said.

These include Yellow from Pink: Breast Cancer, which funds breast cancer research and encourages patients and supports families, as well as Kendra Cares, which allows patients at pediatric hospitals to customize their own jewelry at no cost through a creative arts program.

The Kendra Scott Foundation will also continue to support educators and underserved communities through scholarships, literacy initiatives and library beautification.

Scott said the foundation will further its efforts with the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at The University of Texas at Austin.

"My intention when I started this business was always to do good first and sell jewelry second, and the launch of the Kendra Scott Foundation will allow us to continue to do just that for decades to come," she also said.

"I have always strived to use my talents to improve the lives of others, especially women who need to be connected to sources that will help them flourish," she continued.

"This is why the Kendra Scott Foundation was created and the reason we are so driven and inspired to expand our impact and reach even more women and youth each and every day," she added.

Scott said that she hopes her company will continue impacting the lives of women and youth while establishing her brand’s reputation as an organization that has made a "tremendous impact."

She continued, "I also want our customers to feel inspired by the work we do through the foundation while knowing that a portion of their purchase is going towards a good cause and they are a vital part of the solution."

Scott added, "Just as our core brand pillars have guided this brand since the beginning, the key areas of giving will drive the foundation to surpass our wildest dreams."

Contributions to the Kendra Scott Foundation can be made at ken01.kimbia.com/donate.