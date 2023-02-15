Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares to charity in 2022: filing

Musk reportedly donated 11.6 million Tesla shares between August and December

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed Elon Musk donated Tesla shares worth around $1.95 billion to charity in 2022.

Between August and December, the Tesla (TSLA) CEO donated approximately 11.6 million shares, according to the filing.

The receiving organizations were not immediately known.

Musk, the world's second-richest person, now owns around 13% of Tesla, Reuters reported.

ELON MUSK DECLARES CANCEL CULTURE OVER SINCE TWITTER TAKEOVER: 'YOU WON'T BE MISSED'

photo illustration of money and stocks

iStock

The business mogul donated $5.74 billion in 2021. 

Analysts have said Musk may benefit from gifting Tesla stock by donating to charity because he would not have to pay capital gains tax on the donation(s), as he would if he sold shares.

TESLA TROUNCED TOYOTA WITH CALIFORNIA'S TWO BEST-SELLING CARS IN 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Photo illustration of Elon Musk in front of Tesla logo (Getty Images / Getty Images)

In 2012, Musk signed the Giving Pledge, committing himself to give at least half of his wealth to philanthropy throughout his lifetime or upon death.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He set up the Musk Foundation in 2001, which offers grants for "development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity" among other causes, according to its website.

elon musk

In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. (AP Newsroom)

The foundation reportedly has over $200 million in assets.