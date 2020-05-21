Kendall Jenner agrees to $90,000 Fyre Festival settlement

Kendall Jenner has agreed to cough up $90,000 to settle a lawsuit in connection with the scandal-plagued 2017 Fyre Festival, which the supermodel promoted on social media leading up to the bombed event, according to recent reports.

Court papers submitted Tuesday showed Jenner agreed to pay the five-figure sum to resolve a lawsuit from August 2019, which was filed by a man looking to recoup money for creditors who had invested in the failed venture, fashion site WWD reported Wednesday.

Jenner allegedly promoted the festival in a since-deleted Instagram post from January 2017. She was reportedly paid $275,000, but failed to indicate that it was a sponsored ad. The promoted post also allegedly implied that Jenner’s superstar brother-in-law, Kanye West, would be one of the people performing at the getaway, according to WWD.

Other people who promoted the event include models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and other models and celebrities, all of whom allegedly targeted well-heeled Millennials with ticket packages ranging from $1,200 to over $100,000 and promising five-star dining and luxury accommodations. Headliners included rockers Blink-182, hip-hop act Migos and the electronic music trio Major Lazer.

Instead of putting the tropical island on the map as the next big destination music experience, Fyre Festival only succeeded in sparking outrage.

Participants arrived to the Bahamian island to find a venue partly under construction, insipid food and soggy beds under leaking tents. One photo included in the suit showed a Styrofoam container with bread, two pieces of packaged cheese, lettuce and sliced tomato.

The event creator, Billy McFarland, said he planned to organize “a legitimate festival” when he planned the Fyre Festival as an outgrowth of a digital application he launched in May 2016 to help concert promoters and private individuals directly book musicians for concerts.

McFarland later admitted raising money for the festival by giving a ticket vendor false information about Fyre Media’s financial condition last April to induce the vendor to pay $2 million for a block of advance tickets.

In all, prosecutors said in a release he bilked over 80 investors of more than $26 million. As part of his plea, he agreed to a forfeiture order of $26 million.

He was sentenced in October 2018 to six years in prison.

