Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

"Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to charges in connection to allegations they paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as purported crew recruits, officials announced Thursday morning.

Continue Reading Below

Pending a judge's approval, Loughlin will serve two months in prison, 100 hours of community service and two years of supervised release, and will pay a $150,000 fine. Giannulli, a fashion designer, will serve five months behind bars, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and will pay a $250,000 fine.

Loughlin will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli will cop to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, the District of Massachusetts announced.

Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges of money laundering and federal programs bribery that were added after the case was filed.

Part of prosecutors' case against them include photos of their daughters posing on a rowing machine, one of the daughters' crew resumes and Gianulli's rejection of the USC's legitimate offer to help the girls get in.

LOUGHLIN, GIANNULLI DAUGHTERS' 'VARSITY BLUES' ROWING PHOTOS RELEASED

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case," said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. "We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions."

PROSECUTORS IN LORI LOUGHLIN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS CASE REDACTED EXCULPATORY INFORMATION: JUDGE

Their admission ends a long-held fight against the government in an attempt to have their cases dismissed based on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS