Kelly Clarkson's management sues star over unpaid commissions: report

Kelly Clarkson is facing a lawsuit.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer's management company, Starstruck Management Group, is suing the 38-year-old singer for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions, according to Variety.

Clarkson recently filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock, son of Narvel Blackstock, who runs Starstruck.

The outlet reports that a complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday claims Clarkson has not paid this year's full commission for her work on "The Voice" and her hit talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The company has earned a 15% commission on Clarkson's earnings in their 13-year partnership, and while she's paid $1.9 million so far this year, $1.4 million remains unpaid, the suit claims.

The docs reportedly state that by the end of the year, the "American Idol" champ will owe at least $5.4 million.

The terms of the deal between Clarkson and Starstruck were agreed upon verbally, the suit claims, and were negotiated by Clarkson’s attorney and business manager in 2007.

Until this year, Clarkson has followed the agreement, the docs said.

“Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” stated the complaint, per the outlet. “By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like ‘The Voice’ and her own talk show. Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed.”

A breach of an oral contract is alleged by the suit, which seeks declaratory relief and an accounting.

Reps for Clarkson and Starstruck Management Group did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.