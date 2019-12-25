Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Clarkson cuts price on 4-acre Tennessee home to $7.5 million

The gated property sits on a waterfront

By FOXBusiness
Douglas Elliman Real Estate associate broker Carol Staab discusses the real-estate habits of Millennials and what can be expected of the real-estate market in 2020.video

Milliennials are looking for real estate outside of urban centers: Broker

Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson is still looking for a buyer for her massive Tennessee home. She just dropped the price from $8.75 million to $7.5 million.

After the “The Voice” coach bought the home for $2.86 million in 2012, she renovated the property to include a mix of formal and family-style pieces and relisted it in 2017.

The gated property, which sits on a waterfront, features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a master suite, a game room and an office, among other picturesque spaces. The backyard, for instance, sports a porch that leads to a private pool and summerhouse.

Image 1 of 3

Kelly Clarkson $7.5 million Tennesee home. (Realtor.com.)

Despite its high-class style, the home has been on the market for some time. But listing agent Jack Miller told Realtor.com last year that the delay wasn’t a cause for concern, cautioning people not to compare Tennessee’s market with somewhere like Los Angeles.

Clarkson since moved to California into an $8.25 million, 9,839-square-foot home.

