Kanye West's global 'Jesus is King' tour wants to break the rules

Rapper turned gospel recording artist Kanye West is aiming to "push boundaries" and "redefine everything" with his upcoming global tour, according to an exclusive report from TMZ.

Continue Reading Below

Sources told the tabloid news website that West's "Jesus is King" tour would be different from what concert-goers are used to experiencing. It is said that the tour will follow the Sunday Service format the 42-year-old spotlighted at Coachella last spring, and will be suitable for indoor and outdoor venues.

TMZ said Kanye began his Sunday Service foray in a field in Calabasas and has taken it around the country, from Salt Lake City to Chicago and Washington, D.C.'s historically black college Howard University.

However, the church service element of the tour will be only a small part of a larger production, according to the insiders.

"Jesus is King" is Kanye's first tour since his 2016 "Saint Pablo Tour" was notoriously cut short after a hospitalization led the musician to address his mental health. That tour grossed a reported $31.7 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kanye appears to be in better spirits TMZ reported. The news outlet shared a video of a smiling Kanye walking alongside his wife, Kim Kardashian West, in New York City Friday.

He was coy with the details of his tour's stage design, but he did tell TMZ that it would start "right away." Kanye did say it would be different from the impressive floating stage he performed on in his last tour.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS