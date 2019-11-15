Expand / Collapse search
Kanye West visits Houston jail ahead of Joel Osteen megachurch performance

By FOXBusiness
'Black Voices for Trump Coalition' board member David Harris Jr. praises rapper Kanye West's statements on why black Americans should not blindly cast votes for Democrats.video

Kanye West: Black voters shouldn't automatically vote for Democrats

Kanye West started his long weekend in Houston with a stop at the Harris County Jail Friday, where he performed for inmates.

West and a choir of dozens performed twice at the jail Friday — once for female inmates and once for male inmates, FOX 26 Houston reported.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez quoted West in a tweet: “This is a mission, not a show.”

KANYE WEST’S ‘JESUS IS KING’ TOUR WANTS TO BREAK THE RULES

Jason Spencer, the public affairs director for the sheriff’s office, tweeted pictures of inmates who appeared to be in the midst of religious worship during the performance.

KANYE WEST’S ‘SUNDAY SERVICE’ WITH JOEL OSTEEN TO ATTRACT RECORD CROWDS

West reached out to law enforcement to set up the visit, TMZ reported. The jail has a popular religious program.

In September, West said he was quitting secular music and would only make “gospel” music from now on. His latest album focuses on Christian themes.

West is in Houston ahead of his scheduled appearance at pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch, Lakewood Church, on Sunday. West and his choir will perform to as many as 45,000 people during the evening service, and he will also be appearing at a morning service.

Kayne West is scheduled to perform during a service as pastor Joel Osteen's megachurch Sunday.

