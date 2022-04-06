Rihanna, Kanye, Jay Z and others land on Forbes' billionaires list

Rihanna has joined Kanye West, Jay-Z and other entertainment stars on Forbes' World Billionaires list.

Rihanna landed at spot #1,729 on the 2022 list with a net worth of $1.7 billion. "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson also landed on the list for the first time this year. Jackson was listed at #1,929 on the list with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

Kim Kardashian landed at #1,645 on the Forbes' billionaires with a net worth of $1.8 billion while Kanye West came in at #1,513. The rapper is worth $2 billion, according to Forbes.

Steven Spielberg's $3.7 billion net worth landed him the #801 spot. Oprah Winfrey came in at #1,196 with a $2.6 billion net worth. Jay-Z followed at #2,076 with a $1.4 billion net worth. Tyler Perry barely squeezed in at #2,578 with a $1 billion net worth.

Jackson became a billionaire in November. The filmmaker sold his stake in Weta digital film effects shop to Unity Software for $975 million, according to Forbes.

Rihanna landed billionaire status in August.

The "Work" singer, 34, who has a catalog of hits dating back to the early 2000s, is worth $1.7 billion, the magazine estimates. However, Rihanna's fortune isn't all due to her career in music. The superstar has her Fenty Beauty company to thank for a majority of her wealth. She launched it in 2017.

Rihanna's riches also make her the wealthiest female musician in the world, Forbes reports, and she's in the second spot, just behind Winfrey, as the richest female entertainer.

Forbes notes that an estimated $1.4 billion of Rihanna's wealth comes from her cosmetics line . The outlet reports she owns 50% of the business while she also has a stake in her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, which has an estimated worth of $270 million.

The singer splits Fenty Beauty with LVMH, a luxury goods company in France that is run by Bernard Arnault, the world's second-richest person, according to the report. The performer's music and acting credits make up the rest of her fortune.

